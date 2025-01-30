Jayden Daniels just did something no NFL QB has done since Russell Wilson in 2014
The comparisons to Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels have been steady since before he was drafted, and aren't going to stop anytime soon, we expect.
This time, Daniels' performance in his first season as part of the Commanders is being compared to a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who once ran for 849 yards without losing a single fumble.
In 2014, quarterback Russell Wilson ran for 849 yards for the Seattle Seahawks and had zero lost fumbles while doing it. It was the most a quarterback had run for without losing a fumble until this season when Daniels collected 891 yards without losing a fumble for Washington.
Of course, that record was almost lost before it ever got started for the Commanders' rookie.
On his very first play on a regular season NFL field, Daniels was supposed to target running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the backfield on what was to be his first career pass attempt.
The pass went backward, however, and Robinson was unable to corral it. As it hit the ground, it was appropriately ruled a fumble. Had it not bounced out of bounds for a loss of 15 yards, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum was bearing down on the ball looking for a recovery. Had he done so, the record would have been lost before it ever got started.
Actually, it may have been the fewest rushing yards a quarterback gained on the ground before losing his first career fumble.
Wilson's record stood for nearly a decade, and he raised the bar significantly when he set his, improving on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' previous high of 257 yards rushing in a season without losing a fumble.
Rodgers' mark has been surpassed several times since Wilson's 2014 performance and he actually now ranks 11th all-time in the category.
Given that Daniels and Wilson are the only two on the list with more than 500 rushing yards in a single season without losing a fumble, it seems possible the Commanders' quarterback will hold the record for a while.
Meanwhile, of the two quarterbacks competing in this year's Super Bowl, only Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is on this list, having had two seasons with 300 or more rushing yards without losing a single fumble. The second time he did it was just this season.
To see the list, head to statmuse.
