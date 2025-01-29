NFL Free Agency: Steelers WR to Commanders?
The Washington Commanders are looking for ways to improve their roster through free agency this spring.
One area the Commanders need improvement in is at the wide receiver position. Getting a true No. 2 receiver for Jayden Daniels could elevate the offense even more than it was this past season.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay suggests that Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Mike Williams could make sense.
READ MORE: Commanders assistant coach to interview with three rivals
What does Williams bring to the table?
"Few receivers possess the combination of size, speed and ball-tracking abilities that Williams brings to the table. Even in an underwhelming 2024 season, Williams still managed to post a respectable 14.2 yards per reception—just 1.3 yards off his career average—while working with a pair of past-their-prime signal-callers in flawed offensive systems," Kay writes.
"A team desperate for size in the receiving corps and a true red-zone threat could do far worse than kicking the tires on Williams. If he returns 100 percent health and gets utilized correctly in a potent pass-heavy scheme, Williams will be racking up cost-effective scores and making a difference on his cheap projected contract in 2025."
Williams has been on a whirlwind over the past 12 months going from the Los Angeles Chargers to the New York Jets before a trade to the Steelers in the middle of the season.
Perhaps joining a contending team that could offer him a decent-sized role is the route Williams wants to go down, and the Commanders could certainly provide that.
READ MORE: Commanders take National Champion OT in mock draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl
• Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season
• PFF grades Commanders offensive players vs. Eagles in NFC Championship game
• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss