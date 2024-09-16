Commanders RB Praises Teammate After Giants Game
The Washington Commanders are breathing a sigh of relief after getting their first win under their belt in a 21-18 victory against the New York Giants.
In the win, Brian Robinson Jr. played his best game as a pro, recording 133 rushing yards on 17 carries.
His efforts earned some praise from teammate Austin Ekeler.
"it’s not necessarily we’re thinking, we’re just playing the game how it comes to us right," Ekeler said. "Playing the game how it comes to us, he’s a playmaker, I get on the field it’s the same thing with myself. Expecting to make plays and then we have a dynamic group of guys around us as well to keep things alive and so you know on third down we were pretty good at being efficient and moving the chains and so that's going to keep us on the field and keep allowing us to make some plays.”
READ MORE: Commanders RB Details Career Game vs. Giants
Ekeler also had a solid game himself, rushing for 38 yards on eight carries and catching three passes for 47 yards.
The Commanders are figuring out how to play with one another on offense, and that chemistry is only going to build as the season rolls along and people will become more comfortable playing alongside each other and figuring out what roles to fit into the unit.
READ MORE: Why Jayden Daniels Led Commanders to Win vs. Giants
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Coach Eyes One Area of Improvement vs. Giants
• Commanders Cornerback Shares Update After Surgery
• Commanders Win After Jayden Daniels' Game-Winning Drive vs. Giants