Commander Country

Commanders RB Praises Teammate After Giants Game

Austin Ekeler was proud of his Washington Commanders teammate Brian Robinson Jr. after beating the New York Giants.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are breathing a sigh of relief after getting their first win under their belt in a 21-18 victory against the New York Giants.

In the win, Brian Robinson Jr. played his best game as a pro, recording 133 rushing yards on 17 carries.

His efforts earned some praise from teammate Austin Ekeler.

"it’s not necessarily we’re thinking, we’re just playing the game how it comes to us right," Ekeler said. "Playing the game how it comes to us, he’s a playmaker, I get on the field it’s the same thing with myself. Expecting to make plays and then we have a dynamic group of guys around us as well to keep things alive and so you know on third down we were pretty good at being efficient and moving the chains and so that's going to keep us on the field and keep allowing us to make some plays.”

READ MORE: Commanders RB Details Career Game vs. Giants

Ekeler also had a solid game himself, rushing for 38 yards on eight carries and catching three passes for 47 yards.

The Commanders are figuring out how to play with one another on offense, and that chemistry is only going to build as the season rolls along and people will become more comfortable playing alongside each other and figuring out what roles to fit into the unit.

READ MORE: Why Jayden Daniels Led Commanders to Win vs. Giants

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Coach Eyes One Area of Improvement vs. Giants

• Commanders Cornerback Shares Update After Surgery

• Commanders Win After Jayden Daniels' Game-Winning Drive vs. Giants

New Commanders, New Results vs. Giants in Week 2 Win

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News