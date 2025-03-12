Commander Country

Bills sign Commanders DB Darrick Forrest in free agency

Darrick Forrest is leaving the Washington Commanders for the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to one of their veteran defensive backs.

According to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe, the Buffalo Bills are signing safety Darrick Forrest to a one-year deal.

Forrest to the Bills

Forrest, 25, was a fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He was viewed as a rising piece of Washington's defense when Ron Rivera was coaching the team, starting 16 games across the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

However, a shoulder injury cut his 2023 season short after just five weeks, and upon his return, he didn't get as much playing time as he did before.

Forrest played primarily on special teams this past season, but now he heads to the Bills, where he hopes to compete for playing time in a secondary that needs a safety while also having the chance to play for a Super Bowl ring as well.

