Commanders receiver faces growing scrutiny entering 2025 season
Once the Washington Commanders and receiver Terry McLaurin agree to a contract extension, the excitement around the upcoming season will really begin to take off.
That first pass in 2025 between quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin is something fans of the Commanders have been waiting to see, and are hoping the pair can build off of what was a really strong finish in 2024.
While things got going a little slower than expected for the talented Washington duo, there is reason to believe the best is yet to come, but at least one fantasy football analyst believes that belief may not be based in reality.
"In 2024, McLaurin had his most productive fantasy season, finishing as the WR16 with 15.8 points per game," Pro Football Network's Dan Fornek wrote via Ohio State Buckeyes On SI. "Betting on players to repeat a significant jump in touchdown production is a dangerous game, especially when they are entering their age-30 season. Yet, that is what early fantasy drafters are doing.
"It will be difficult for McLaurin to maintain the 15.8% TD rate he enjoyed in 2025, especially since the Washington Commanders added Deebo Samuel Sr. as a secondary weapon in the passing attack. ...There’s a real chance that 2024 was the best season we’ll see out of McLaurin. However, the excitement about Jayden Daniels and Washington’s offense has seen his ADP settle in at WR18."
Fornek finishes by stating that there isn't enough upside in McLaurin's 2025 projections to warrant being selected as highly as he is in current projections.
Of course, this won't deter many who are holding firm to the belief that what McLaurin did in 2024 with a suitable quarterback was prove how high his ceiling really is. With another year together, even with Samuel, opportunities should be there for the duo to increase their output in 2025.
In OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp, Daniels and tight end Zach Ertz picked up where they left off, receiver Noah Brown's connection with the quarterback was rekindled before he suffered an injury in camp, and second-year receiver Luke McCaffrey looks poised to only grow the hype around him entering training camp.
All indicators are that everyone who is getting a second run with Daniels has their arrows pointed up, so why would McLaurin be any different?
If it isn't, then WR18 might be a bargain, and an investment worth making for any Commanders fans looking for a receiver to draft to their fantasy football rosters this summer.
