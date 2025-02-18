Regional neighbor Ravens facing troubling accusations Commanders encountered in 2024
It didn't take long for the Washington Commanders' new regime of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn to face their first bit of off-field adversity.
After kicker Brandon McManus was accused in a May 2024 lawsuit of sexual assault, the Commanders wasted no time in releasing the kicker, who eventually landed with the Green Bay Packers.
Now, the Baltimore Ravens who are regional neighbors to Washington, are facing a similar dillema after kicking Justin Tucker has been accused of similar actions, but to a much larger scale.
As of Sunday, a total of 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas have accused Tucker of "sexually inappropriate conduct," acording to the Baltimore Banner.
The accusations started in January with six therapists coming foward accusing Tucker of exposing himself and brushing two of them with his genatalia.
Three more therapists came forward soon after the original six, and on Sunday there were seven more.
"The seven new accusers include women who say Tucker acted inappropriately at some of the city’s most luxurious spas, including The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel and the Baltimore Spa & Salon at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, which has since closed and been replaced with a new spa," the report further states.
After being released by the Commanders, McManus appeard in 11 games for the Packers making 20 of his 21 regular season field goal attempts. He was not suspended by the NFL after the league said it found "insufficient evidence".
While there are similarities between this Ravens issue and the one the Commanders dealt with, the specifics of the accusation more closely resemble those brought against former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson prior to being traded to the Cleveland Browns.
Those accusations resulted in Watson being suspended 11 games and fined $5 million in 2022.
Tucker has denied the validity of the accusations.
