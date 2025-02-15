Commanders' best Week 1 opponent might not be the Eagles after all
As the tradition has become, most expect the 2025 NFL season will begin on Thursday night of Week 1, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting a worthy opponent, like perhaps the Washington Commanders.
While getting the first crack at the defending Super Bowl Champions is attractive no matter the team, the Commanders' matchups against the Eagles will be good television no matter when it happens if we're being honest.
The fact that Washington and Philadelphia in Week 1 would be an NFC Championship Game rematch adds a bit of flavor to it, we suppose, but there's another Week 1 matchup that could draw a crowd too.
If the Commanders and Detroit Lions were to face off, this time in Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, then the league would get a Divisional Round rematch on the books for Week 1 while keeping the opening game open for another decision.
Of course, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently made his case that his Lions should visit the Eagles in Week 1 while Washington takes whatever other matchup the NFL deems worthy.
"Eagles have the home opener next year because they won the Super Bowl," St. Brown said on his podcast. "Can I read you the list of teams that could potentially be in that first game? Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Broncos. Out of all those teams, if you're the NFL, who are you putting in there?"
Of course, the league would want either a playoff team or a key rival, leaving the Commanders, Cowboys, Lions, Rams, and Broncos as the eligible teams that fit that specific criteria.
Given that the Denver Broncos are in the AFC, that isn't as sexy a matchup for Week 1 as the league would likely prefer, and the Los Angeles Rams may look much different by opening week than they did when facing the Eagles in the playoffs this season.
That really leaves the Commanders, Lions, and Dallas Cowboys as options–and unfortunately, we all know how much the league loves thrusting 'America's Team' into the limelight.
A Dallas trip to Philadelphia to start the season will get plenty of eyes on it, and if that leaves Detroit visiting Washington, well, that's got Week 1 primetime on Sunday or Monday night written all over it.
Either way, there are some good options, so Week 1 should have its fair share of fireworks when it comes time for the 2025 NFL schedule to be released.
