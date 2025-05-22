Commander Country

Commanders release statement after death of Colts owner

The Washington Commanders are sending their condolences to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFL are mourning the loss of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 65.

The Commanders released a statement on social media shortly after his passing was announced.

Commanders pay respects to Jim Irsay

"We join the NFL community in offering our condolences to the Indianapolis Colts and the Irsay family on the passing of Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay," the statement read.

"Jim made significant contributions to the game during his 50-plus years with the franchise and was a true steward of the NFL. His passion and dedication to our league, his community and the fans were truly inspiring. Our hearts are with the Colts and the Irsay family at this time."

Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward also released a statement after Irsay's death.

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Ward said. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family, were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve them."

The NFL will likely be involved in some honoring of Irsay's legacy during the season.

