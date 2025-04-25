Commanders rival Eagles trade with Super Bowl rival Chiefs in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are looking at their NFC East rivals make trades throughout the first round of the draft.
After the New York Giants traded back into the first round at No. 25 to take Jaxson Dart, the Philadelphia Eagles followed suit by moving up one pick from No. 32 to 31 with their Super Bowl opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs.
With that pick, the Eagles selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
READ MORE: Commanders protect Jayden Daniels with first pick in NFL Draft
Eagles trade for Campbell
"Campbell has the build and traits of an Alabama linebacker but might need to upgrade in some areas. He doesn’t play with early instincts or play recognition and is inconsistent in challenging blockers and leveraging his run fits," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote.
"Campbell uses his speed and athleticism to help mitigate mistakes and get to the football at a relatively high rate. He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent. The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker, where he can play more proactively instead of reactively as an off-ball linebacker."
Campbell will face the Commanders twice next season in the NFC East.
READ MORE: Commanders exploring trade for Dolphins $118 million defensive star
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders rival Giants select top pass rusher in NFL Draft
• Commanders could trade No. 29 pick to NFC rival