Commanders' Josh Harris feels strongly about 2025 offseason moves ahead
The Washington Commanders are hoping to build off of the momentum that began with a trip to the NFC Championship Game in the first season with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters.
With those three in place, Commanders owner Josh Harris is excited to see what the team has up its sleeve this offseason to build around the core of the squad.
Harris happy for growth
“Yeah, we have a massive opportunity, and you know, none of us are taking that lightly,” Harris said h/t Commanders Wire reporter Bryan Manning. “We’re all fully committed to continuing to build our team and be elite over the long term, right?
“Obviously, we understand that contract and those dynamics, and so, like I said, where we can find players that fit us and that we think are going to bring it, we’re going to go after them.
"I don’t know how that translates to aggressiveness and free agency where Adam and Dan are hard at work and they’re going to advise me on that. But certainly, we’re going to do everything we can to improve our team.”
Whether this means that the Commanders will look to retain their own free agents, sign newer and improved ones or make some moves on the trade market, Washington is taking advantage of the opportunity in front of the team.
