New Commanders WR Could Play vs. Saints
The Washington Commanders made some slight changes to their wide receiver room this week by claiming K.J. Osborn off waivers after he was cut by the New England Patriots.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is happy about the early returns he has seen from Osborn during his first week or so with the team.
"So, K.J. just, when the opportunity came about we thought, and Adam and his guys were on it to say this is a veteran guy, who’s played a lot inside and outside. And went back through the New England film and obviously through the Minnesota film and did the research on him and felt like he was the right kind of teammate, the right kind of competitor," Quinn said.
Quinn mentioned that Osborn could even be part of the offensive game plan against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.
“He'll be available, but I would say it'd be hard to have him up at this point unless something had to change," Quinn said. "But we're just in the process of getting him going and then if we can keep making strides then we'll have a better sense as we get into next week and beyond.”
Osborn and the Commanders are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET against the Saints.
