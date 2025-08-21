Commanders rookie could become new fan favorite
Washington Commanders rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been one of the stars of training camp.
The running back out of Arizona was taken in the seventh round, so he didn't receive much fanfare upon entering the league. However, he may be one of the stars of the team moving forward, according to The Athletic insider Nicki Jhabvala.
"So now everyone has formally met “Bill,” the Commanders’ seventh-round rookie whose play in camp and the preseason has helped shape the team’s vision for its future at running back," Jhabvala wrote.
"Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 46 of the Commanders’ 185 rushing yards on Monday, including a 27-yard touchdown that validated the praise he’s received.
"... The RBs group is deep, possibly prompting the team to keep four backs on its initial 53-man roster. Croskey-Merritt will, of course, be one of them."
Croskey-Merritt could be Commanders top RB
Croskey-Merritt was a difficult prospect to evaluate in the pre-draft process because he only played in 13 collegiate games. He only played in one game at Arizona due to injury, but he's fully healthy now and ready to run.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has been high on Croskey-Merritt throughout training camp and he has looked good in both of Washington's preseason games. Against the Bengals, Croskey-Merritt proved exactly how dangerous he can be on the ground.
With Austin Ekeler approaching free agency in the spring and Brian Robinson Jr. on the trade block ahead of next week's 53-man roster cutoff deadline, there's a world in which Croskey-Merritt is the lead back for the Commanders this season.
Croskey-Merritt and the Commanders are back in action at home as they host the Baltimore Ravens in their final preseason game. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on WUSA 9 or stream it on the NFL+ app.
