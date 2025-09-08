Commanders rookie RB talks first touchdown, secret to success
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after their 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in the season opener at Northwest Stadium.
The Commanders scored three touchdowns in the victory, including one from rookie running back Jacory-Croskey-Merritt, who spoke about his debut after the win.
“I forgot the ball again. I told myself, when I score, I’m going to make sure I keep my football. I think the excitement just takes over me, and I just end up dropping it. [WR] Terry [McLaurin] ended up finding the ball and giving it to me,” Croskey-Merritt said. “... It was whatever the coaches wanted me to do, and I was going to do that one hundred percent. I just appreciate my teammates being there for being there the whole time.”
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels responds after Commanders Week 1 win vs. Giants
Bill gets first career TD
Croskey-Merritt, a seventh-round pick out of Arizona, led the Commanders with 10 carries for 82 yards in the win. Croskey-Merritt shared how exciting the day was for him.
“This whole day was amazing, just being able to be on the field with my teammates. I’ve waited a long time for this, and I just want to give these guys thanks for just pushing me and believing me,” Croskey-Merritt said.
Croskey-Merritt has a chance to be one of the best rookie rushers in the league thanks to the opportunity in front of him with the Commanders.
With the team facing the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, he'll have a chance to show out on a national stage against one of the best rush defenses in the NFL.
He doesn't have much of a strategy for how to achieve that other than being himself.
“I just go out there and do me. It’s football at the end of the day. I just go out there and have fun," Croskey-Merritt said.
READ MORE: Commanders rookie starts off strong with first NFL touchdown
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test
• Commanders coach Dan Quinn explains Jayden Daniels' greatness
• Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success