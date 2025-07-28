Commanders rookie makes insane highlight catch
When a rookie enters the league, there’s pressure to prove they belong and to ultimately secure a spot on the 53-man roster. That proving ground begins in training camp, and Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane is making the most of his opportunity.
The former Virginia Tech standout was drafted by Washington in the fourth round with the 128th overall pick. At the NFL Combine, Lane showcased his explosiveness by running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash — the fourth-fastest among receivers — along with a 40-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. He put that athleticism on full display during training camp this weekend.
In a video posted to the Commanders’ social media, quarterback Jayden Daniels launches a deep ball to the end zone, where Lane leaps between veteran cornerback Mike Sainristil and safety Quan Martin to make an eye-popping catch. Though he landed out of bounds, ruling out the touchdown, the play still turned heads.
The catch was still an incredible showcase of his body control and ability to win in traffic. The kind of potential coaches want to see in training camp. Daniels’ ball placement to fit that throw over two defenders was equally impressive, offering a glimpse into the chemistry that could develop between them.
During his two seasons at Virginia Tech, Lane appeared in 24 games and recorded 79 catches for 1,004 yards and eight touchdowns. He built a reputation for his speed and ability to create separation, traits that are already translating in camp.
Jaylin Lane may be entering as a rookie, but he’s already proving he's ready to compete at the NFL level and he’s just getting started.
