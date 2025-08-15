Washington Commanders rookie inching closer to starting job
Washington Commanders rookie offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. is fighting for a starting job in his first NFL training camp.
Pro Football Network writer Bjorn Bergstrom believes Conerly is building a case during the preseason, praising him for his performance in the team's preseason opener against the New England Patriots.
"Debuting as a right tackle for the Washington Commanders after being at left tackle at Oregon, Josh Conerly Jr. exceeded expectations in preseason Week 1. In 14 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just a single pressure and stood out in several run-blocking sequences," Bergstrom wrote.
"After the game, Commanders coach Dan Quinn lauded his work ethic before saying this about his rookie tackle: “I know what I felt from watching the practice tape. I sense I’m in that same space again. Like I said, I felt strong with him in the first performance.”
"A lot will be placed on Conerly’s plate this season as a protector of 2025 Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels, but early returns suggest he’s on a good path."
Conerly hopes to win starting job
Conerly is competing against Andrew Wylie for the right tackle job, so he has to beat out a veteran in order to claim the starting role.
He's doing all he can to put himself in the best position possible and that's all the Commanders want to see at this moment.
If the Commanders decide to go with Wylie, it's likely only a reason of experience and not readiness. Conerly is ready for the job, but the question remains if he can be consistent over the course of multiple weeks.
Conerly will have a chance to prove that when the Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on ESPN+.
