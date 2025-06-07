Commanders rookie exciting coach ahead of minicamp
The Washington Commanders knew they needed to add a linebacker in the draft, which is why they selected Kain Medrano out of UCLA in the sixth round.
Medrano has versatility. He can play linebacker, safety and special teams, all at a high level. That makes him a potential key member of the Commanders in the upcoming season.
Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is excited to see what Medrano can bring to the table.
READ MORE: Commanders rookie could earn starting job in Week 1
Medrano has big shoes to fill
“Kain, he's a unique kid because of his receiver background coming in. Is he a linebacker really? Is he a safety? Can he do some of the [Las Vegas Raiders S] Jeremy Chin roles? Can he do some of the Frankie Luvu roles? And so, we're really testing the kid right now to see, alright, what is he going to be? And we'll really tell a little bit more once we put the pads on," Whitt Jr. said.
"He can really run. Does he have the ability to cover a tight end? Does he have the ability to beat a tackle in the rush? So, is he Frankie or is he Jeremy or is he across of both? And that's what I'm trying to find out with him.”
Medrano is getting to know the playbook well in hopes of carving out a decent-sized role going into the season.
The rookie linebacker will have a chance to showcase his growth in the team's rookie minicamp, which begins on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Commanders coach reveals crucial injury update on rising defender
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Commanders defender announces retirement after 10-year career
• Commanders linked to 4-time Pro Bowl RB in new report
• Bold moves, no recognition? Commanders’ secondary still overlooked
• NFL insider says Commanders braced for beating vs Eagles in wild claim