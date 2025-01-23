Commander Country

Commanders Rookie - Not Jayden Daniels - Earns Praise From Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders have had a very successful rookie class.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders rookie class has been phenomenal this season en route to the NFC Championship.

Jayden Daniels has been the exact quarterback the team has needed and cornerback Mike Sainristil had two interceptions in the team's Divisional Round win against the Detroit Lions.

The team has also had a positive return on third-round offensive lineman Brandon Coleman, who earned praise from head coach Dan Quinn.

"I think the resilience is the stuff that has impressed me the most as a first-year player battling through it," Quinn said of Coleman.

"He's grown a lot into that knowing I can play with that much like a baseball pitcher. You may not know he doesn't have his A game, but he was able to really go and deliver and that's a good trait to have for any pro player in almost any sport where they have to play through those. And he's really done a good job on that now that he's back and healthy, that's a big deal.”

Coleman and the Commanders will look to keep the remarkable first year going with a win in the NFC Championship on Sunday against the division champ Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

