Commanders Getting Key Player Back for Regular Season Finale; Other Moves
DALLAS -- The Washington Commanders announced four moves on Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours before they take on the Dallas Cowboys in each team's regular-season finale.
For the Commanders, the Week 18 game will be one last chance to build momentum before beginning their unlikely playoff run in the Wild Card Round, while the Cowboys will be playing their final contest of the year after being eliminated from postseason contention weeks ago.
With the running game struggling to remain a key part of the offensive success in Washington there was good news as running back Austin Ekeler was activated off of injured reserve in time to face Dallas, the team announced.
In a corresponding move to create space on the roster, the Commanders placed safety Tyler Owens on injured reserve. Owens has been dealing with an ankle injury and still had a visible limp as recently as last weekend.
For Ekeler, he's coming back after suffering a concussion at the end of the last time Washington faced the Cowboys. The injury was a scary one and led to Ekeler having to be helped off the field and into the locker room, ultimately ending up in the hospital for further evaluations that a team spokesperson said was 'out of an abundance of caution.'
In his absence, the Commanders have tried different combinations of using running backs Brian Robinson Jr., Jeremy McNichols, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. to replicate the early-season success the team had on the ground to varying levels of success.
Last week, in the overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons that clinched the team's playoff berth, it was Rodriguez who made a great impact on the outcome of the game during the second half.
With Owens moving to injured reserve, Washington will have four running backs on the active roster.
The team also announced they've elevated offensive tackle Bobby Hart and cornerback Bobby Price from the practice squad for Week 18 as well.
Offensive tackle Andrew Wylie has been working through a groin injury but is expected to be available, while Price's elevation is likely motivated by Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) being out for the game, his second in a row since aggravating the same injury he had when he arrived to Washington in early November.
