Commanders Are 'Totally Different Team Now' Since Last Facing the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, but linebacker Frankie Luvu says things could be different because the teams are different.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) gestures to fans in the stands after making a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The last time the Washington Commanders faced the Dallas Cowboys, they lost 34-26 in a frustrating outing that finished with plenty of fireworks in a 40-point fourth quarter.

In the previous three quarters, the Commanders and Cowboys combined to score just 19 points–so you could say things got pretty intense during the final 15 minutes.

As many points as there were scored in that final frame, the Washington defense was only responsible for allowing 10 of them and took the blame for just 20 of the 36 points scored by Dallas that day. Still, linebacker Frankie Luvu's message ahead of the rematch this weekend is one of his team being better and proving it on Sunday.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) gestures to fans in the stands after making a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Just doing our jobs," Luvu said, is what the Commanders need to do to get the team's 12th win this season. "(We) kind of got away from what we do, and they (were) more of the physical team when we first played 'em. We're a totally different team now, so (we're) excited for the challenge."

While Washington is squarely focused on beating the Cowboys and proving they're a better team this weekend, there's one eye on the future for everyone else. And the fact that the playoffs are right around the corner–potentially one week away today–isn't lost on Luvu. Neither is the impact of what will be the first playoff experience of his career.

"Usually around this time, I'm packing my trips to go back home," says Luvu. "I'm really excited to be in this position right now to play in the playoffs and be in the moment. Like I said, it's just a blessing to come this far and be able to try and stay healthy and play all these games. It is hard to do, and that's something I think highly of: taking care of my body and playing these playoff games in January and, (however long we go). So yeah, I'm super excited."

