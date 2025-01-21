Commander Country

Commanders' Sam Cosmi Out; What's Next?

Sam Cosmi is out for the Washington Commanders, but a plan has been put in place.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will have to go for the rest of their season without offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, who suffered a torn ACL in the team's Divisional Round win against the Detroit Lions.

With Cosmi out, the Commanders lose one of their most consistent players on offense, but head coach Dan Quinn has a plan for his absence.

"Trent [Scott] took the bulk of the reps inside. As we go and as we get into this week, we'll see what all the matchups are and how we want to go about and look at it. But I thought Trent really did a good job," Quinn said.

“We do rotate him some inside and sometimes it's even on the show team if a player needs other reps. Because at this time of the year, the reps are valuable, you know this. So, they're not as many as you have during the early part of the season. So, for him, sometimes that's in a walkthrough, might just be on the carded spot, but he has the experience on both sides. It's both tackles and so he really nailed it."

It's a "next man up" mentality for the Commanders, and Scott is hearing his number called.

Scott, who turns 31 this week, is a seven-year veteran with just one start to his name during the regular season back in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, the team will count on him on the inside to protect Jayden Daniels from the fierce Philadelphia Eagles front seven during the NFC Championship Game.

