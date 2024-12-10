Brother of Commanders Legend Sean Taylor Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Gabe Taylor, the younger brother of Washington Commanders legend Sean Taylor, has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rice University safety announced his decision on social media, calling it a dream come true and continuing his family's storied football legacy.
"This has been a long time coming! I am blessed to announce that as I continue to carry this legacy, it's bringing me closer to finishing my dream," Gabe wrote in his announcement. The legacy he refers to is deeply rooted in his brother Sean's iconic career with the Commanders.
Sean Taylor played four seasons for Washington, becoming one of the NFL's best safeties before he was tragically murdered in November 2007. In 2021, Washington retired Taylor's No. 21 jersey, ensuring his contributions to the game would never be forgotten.
Gabe's college career at Rice speaks volumes about his skills and determination. Over five seasons, he appeared in 54 games, amassing 238 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, 10 interceptions, and 27 passes defended. To honor Sean, who famously wore No. 26 at the University of Miami, Gabe chose to wear the same number throughout his college career.
One of the most emotional moments in Gabe’s college career came on the 14th anniversary of Sean’s passing.
Now, 20 years after Sean was selected fifth overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, Gabe is ready to make his own mark. "I want to thank my family for their unwavering support throughout these years. For believing in me and encouraging me to be the best person that I can be. I could not have been where I am today without your love and support."
The 2025 NFL Draft will mark a new chapter for the Taylor family, as Gabe looks to honor his brother's legacy while creating his own path in the NFL.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Three Commanders Who Can Make Big Contributions Late in Season
• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans
• Will Austin Ekeler Return For Commanders This Season Following Severe Injury?
• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick