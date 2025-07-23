Commanders second-year pro could make bigger impact after quiet rookie season
The Washington Commanders have former third-round pick Luke McCaffrey going into his second training camp.
The former Rice Owls wide receiver caught 18 passes for 168 yards in his rookie season with the Commanders, but he could see an increase going into 2025.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz is excited to see what McCaffrey will bring to the table in his second year.
McCaffrey could shine in second season
"McCaffrey didn't get as much playing time as expected in his rookie season, finishing with 18 catches for 168 yards and minus-12.7% receiving DVOA," Schatz wrote.
"However, he comes from an NFL family and entered the league with an 86.8% playmaker rating, which ranked eighth in the excellent 2024 receiver class. He is similar in style and usage to Deebo Samuel Sr., which is a problem because the Commanders just acquired the actual Samuel. But if Samuel gets hurt, don't be surprised if McCaffrey succeeds as his replacement."
McCaffrey could step in as the third wide receiver on the depth chart behind Terry McLaurin and Samuel, assuming both are healthy for the upcoming season.
McCaffrey could hold a similar role that Dyami Brown had at the end of last season. Brown's efforts landed him a $10 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars this year, so the Commanders hope McCaffrey can provide some of that similar value.
McCaffrey and the Commanders are getting ready to face off against the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Friday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
