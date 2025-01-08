Commanders Could Be Headed Back To Washington D.C. Following RFK Bill Signing
The focus of the Washington Commanders all season has been building into their future. However, as things would have it, the Commanders have already built a great thing and just one year into their new era they have clinched a playoff spot after beating the Falcons in Week 17 and securing the sixth seed in their win over the Cowboys in Week 18.
While much of the focus has been on rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the push for the playoffs, some other things were taking part outside the confines of the organization as the RFK bill, a bill that carries the potential return of the franchise back to the District, loomed in the background.
The RFK bill was established as part of the government spending bill that included the federally owned land on which Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium stands and where the Commanders used to house their football team up until 1997 when they moved to Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
The bill initially had bipartisan support before making its way to Congress but got held up by opposing sides from Maryland along with 47th President Elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk following some misinformation spread across social media. This led to a much smaller, and simpler, bill to be signed and passed before the government would shut down.
However, talks behind the scenes eventually concluded with all members on board, and the bill was passed into regulation with the site set to become owned by the city - a step in the right direction for both the DC area and the Commanders' ownership to bring the team back to its roots.
“It is a good day for DC when we finally have control of our own destiny at the RFK campus,” DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “We are ready and optimistic about unlocking the full potential of this space, and with more than 170 acres of land we can do it all—deliver housing, economic opportunity, green space, recreation, sports, and more.”
Washington D.C. Mayor Bowser is excited for the opportunity of the space and is optimistic that they could have a new stadium completed for the Commanders' goal to have a replacement for Northwest Stadium ready to open by the start of the 2030 season. While there is progress for getting the Commanders back to DC, Maryland supporters have expressed great interest in keeping the team in Maryland.
If the Commanders indeed end up relocating back to DC and leaving Maryland, the two sides have already agreed upon costs, other ways to ease the pain of a departure with a contract that was signed by in December.
