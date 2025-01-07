Commander Country

Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Cowboys Week 18

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders defensive players in their win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are playoff bound for the first time since 2020 and locked up the NFC's sixth seed in the playoffs with their big come from behind 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. With the regular season now complete, the Commanders will get a rematch of their Week 1 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Commanders wanted to make sure to land the sixth seed as to avoid the loser of Green Bay-Detroit on Sunday Night Football and were able to do so in come from behind fashion in the second half vs. the Cowboys.

Washington benched quarterback Jayden Daniels in order to spark the offense and rest him with leg soreness, but they really won this one on the back of their defense who didn't allow the Cowboys to score more than 20 points on the day. While the Commanders didn't have to deal with CeeDee Lamb and Cooper Rush - thanks to Jerry Jones making the call to bench him in favor of Trey Lance - they still put on a great performance, sacking Lance twice while limiting Rico Dowdle to 72 yards and the lone Dallas touchdown.

While the game wasn't as telling as many might have hoped, the Commanders have plenty to take away from this one as they gear up to face the Buccaneers in a primetime Sunday Night Football contest. Here is how the Washington Commanders' defensive players graded out in their 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Highest Graded:

1. DE Dante Fowler Jr.

Dante Fowler Jr
Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14). Is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 86.8

2. SS Jeremy Chinn

Jeremy Chin
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 83.4

3. MLB Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagne
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) drops a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 80.1

4. DE Clelin Ferrell

Clelin Ferrel
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 73.9

5. SS Darrick Forrest

Darrick Forres
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 66.2

Lowest Graded:

1. DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Javontae Jean-Baptist
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (90) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 29.6

2. CB Noah Igbinoghene

Noah Igbinoghen
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 36.3

3. CB Benjamin St-Juste

Benjamin St-Just
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs the ball after a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 36.4

4. DT Sheldon Day

Sheldon Da
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day (64) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 36.5

5. DT Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Alle
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 50.1

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

