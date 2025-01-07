Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Cowboys Week 18
The Washington Commanders are playoff bound for the first time since 2020 and locked up the NFC's sixth seed in the playoffs with their big come from behind 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. With the regular season now complete, the Commanders will get a rematch of their Week 1 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
The Commanders wanted to make sure to land the sixth seed as to avoid the loser of Green Bay-Detroit on Sunday Night Football and were able to do so in come from behind fashion in the second half vs. the Cowboys.
Washington benched quarterback Jayden Daniels in order to spark the offense and rest him with leg soreness, but they really won this one on the back of their defense who didn't allow the Cowboys to score more than 20 points on the day. While the Commanders didn't have to deal with CeeDee Lamb and Cooper Rush - thanks to Jerry Jones making the call to bench him in favor of Trey Lance - they still put on a great performance, sacking Lance twice while limiting Rico Dowdle to 72 yards and the lone Dallas touchdown.
While the game wasn't as telling as many might have hoped, the Commanders have plenty to take away from this one as they gear up to face the Buccaneers in a primetime Sunday Night Football contest. Here is how the Washington Commanders' defensive players graded out in their 23-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Highest Graded:
1. DE Dante Fowler Jr.
PFF Grade: 86.8
2. SS Jeremy Chinn
PFF Grade: 83.4
3. MLB Bobby Wagner
PFF Grade: 80.1
4. DE Clelin Ferrell
PFF Grade: 73.9
5. SS Darrick Forrest
PFF Grade: 66.2
Lowest Graded:
1. DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
PFF Grade: 29.6
2. CB Noah Igbinoghene
PFF Grade: 36.3
3. CB Benjamin St-Juste
PFF Grade: 36.4
4. DT Sheldon Day
PFF Grade: 36.5
5. DT Jonathan Allen
PFF Grade: 50.1
