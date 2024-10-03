Commanders Star RB Returns to Practice Before Browns Game
The Washington Commanders have gotten off to a strong start to the 2024 NFL season. They're currently 3-1, leading the NFC East. The early results are incredibly impressive considering their four-win season a year ago.
The arrival of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has made every bit of the difference for the franchise this season. The Commanders have a home contest against the Cleveland Browns next up after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 41-14 in a Week 4 blowout.
The offense was without star running back Austin Ekeler, too, as he suffered a concussion in the game prior. However, the star running back returned to practice on Wednesday. He was limited, but he was back on the gridiron nonetheless.
While Ekeler seems to be working his way back to speed, Washington's first injury report of the week was rather lengthy. With the Browns up next, the Commanders might just be without a few starters. Here's how the inaugural injury report played out:
DNP:
- G Nick Allegretti, Knee
- TE Zach Ertz, Rest
- LB Dominique Hampton, Knee
- S Tyler Owens, Shin
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., Knee
LP:
- WR Noah Brown
- S Percy Butler
- RB Austin Ekeler
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton
Outside of those who either didn't practice or did so in limited fashion, five different Commanders players were on the injury report as full participants, but them being on the list, in general, means there could be some injury concern throughout the week.
The Browns could be without a couple of starting offensive linemen, and star defensive lineman Myles Garrett is also dealing with an injury.
While there is some injury concern from Washington, Cleveland, more than likely, isn't going to be fully healthy either.
The Commanders have a big opportunity to pick up their fourth win on the season, which would match their win total from their 4-13 season a year ago. Needless to say, the improvement in DC has been rapid.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Dominates in Win Against Arizona
• Former Commanders Pass Rusher Signs With Division Rival
• Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels First Rookie Nominated for League Honor