Commanders star Deebo Samuel not happy after NFL bans ‘violent’ celebration
Players have used a variety of popular celebrations over the years, and the NFL has decided to crack down on certain ones.
The NFL put out a rules report prior to their upcoming owners meeting, and among those rules was an update to unsportsmanlike conduct. The rules directory stated that a "nose wipe" gesture is now considered a violent gesture and will be flagged as such during the NFL season.
Washington Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel isn’t happy about the NFL’s latest change. The Commanders star made his feelings known on social media after the league banned the "nose wipe" celebration, categorizing it as a "violent gesture."
After news of the ban broke, Samuel shared his reaction on Instagram: one showing his response to the rule and another of him performing the celebration. Samuel’s caption read, “Nah this is Kraxy!!!!!” alongside an image of the updated rulebook.
Samuel has been one of many players to embrace the move, most recently using it during a game against the Miami Dolphins last season.
According to Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams, the NFL views the "nose wipe" as a gang-related gesture tied to the Bloods, meaning it falls under the league’s definition of a "violent gesture." With the rule now in place, Samuel and other players—like Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, who also popularized the move—must find new ways to celebrate this season.
Samuel is going to have to pivot to a new celebration. Given how creative players are now using social media, I'm sure he and the rest of the league will think of something new next season.
