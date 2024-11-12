Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Washington's offense was once again on full display, something that has become the norm around this team. The spark on offense begins with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and is executed to near perfection by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, a strong running game built behind Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler, and an improving wide receiver room led by Terry McLaurin.
Despite being without Robinson Jr. this past week, the Commanders continued to live up to their expectations on offense by putting up 27 points, just two shy of their average in 2024. Here is how the Washington Commanders' offensive players graded out in their tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Highest Graded:
1. WR Terry McLaurin
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a pass as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 82.5
2. WR Noah Brown
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) reacts after a first down reception during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.6
3. LG Nick Allegretti
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders guard Nick Allegretti (67) calls a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 67.9
4. RB Jeremy McNichols
Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) scores a touchdown against the Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 29, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 66.8
5. RB Austin Ekeler
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 66.0
Lowest Graded:
1. TE John Bates
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 32.0
2. WR Dyami Brown
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) runs the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the first quarter at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 45.9
3. TE Zach Ertz
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates after making a catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 50.3
4. RT Trent Scott
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Trent Scott (73) makes a touchdown in the 3rd quarter over the Cincinnati Bengals Monday, September 23, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 52.0
5. WR Luke McCaffrey
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (12) runs with he ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole