Commanders Star Praises Brian Robinson Jr.
The Washington Commanders offense runs a lot smoother when Brian Robinson Jr. is in the game.
That was evidenced in the team's Week 13 win against the Tennessee Titans when the Commanders posted a season-high 42 points. In the win, Robinson led the way with 16 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin spoke after the game on the importance of having Robinson on the field.
“He’s huge," McLaurin said. "He’s huge for our team. When you got a guy like that who you got to tackle him for four quarters, it could be a long day for you. And he always seems to find a way to fall forward. He gets the tough yards. He can break away. He’s a finisher. And I think that weighs on a team over the course of a game."
Robinson has been no stranger to adversity in the NFL, and that has been apparent over his first three years in the league. However, every time he has fallen down, he has gotten back up stronger than before. Players like that are what will make the Commanders a championship contender someday.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Cut Former First-Round Pick Emmanuel Forbes
• Commanders Get Back on Track, Beat Titans
• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans