Commanders starting defender receives rough take from NFL analyst
The Washington Commanders rolled the dice a few months ago when they traded for former All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.
While the Commanders made it to the NFC Championship, Lattimore struggled in the penultimate game of the season against Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who went on to win a Super Bowl with his team.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon named Lattimore as the team's most overpaid player.
Lattimore gets slammed
"The 2024 deadline acquisition didn't suddenly get it back in a new setting down the stretch in 2024, and that's unlikely to change as he [Marshon Lattimore] hasn't really been a reliable NFL presence since 2021. The 28-year-old's best days are far behind him, but he will cost Washington $18 million as the eighth-highest-paid cornerback in the league in 2025," Gagnon writes.
The Commanders hope that a full offseason with Lattimore in the fold will help him get back to where he was in his prime with the Saints.
