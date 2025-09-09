Commanders stay red hot in latest NFL power rankings
The Washington Commanders are in the win column after a 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 1 inside Northwest Stadium.
The win helped keep the Commanders at No. 6 in Bleacher Report's power rankings going into Week 2.
"The Washington Commanders offense looks refreshed with the addition of five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wideout Deebo Samuel and rookie seventh-round running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt," Bleacher Report contributor Moe Moton wrote.
"Though the Commanders didn't have to do much to outscore the New York Giants, Samuel made a strong first impression, catching seven passes for 77 yards and scoring on a 19-yard run. Croskey-Merritt also looked impressive, logging 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown.
"This year, quarterback Jayden Daniels may not have to carry a heavy offensive load on a playoff-caliber roster."
Commanders still high in power rankings
The only teams ranked higher in the power rankings are the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.
Those were the teams higher than the Packers a week ago, but the Chiefs and Ravens picked up tough losses in primetime. The Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil while the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills in embarrassing fashion after holding a 15-point lead with less than five minutes to go.
On top of that, the Chiefs and Eagles play in Week 2 while the Commanders play the Packers on Thursday Night Football. This creates a lot of opportunities for movement when all of these teams suit up for Week 2.
The Commanders don't have a ton of time to prepare for the Packers since this marks the team's Thursday Night Football game for the season.
Kickoff inside Lambeau Field between the Commanders and Packers is set for Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
