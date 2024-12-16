Commanders Step Up After Tyler Biadasz Illness
The Washington Commanders had some adjustments to make after Tyler Biadasz woke up with an illness that prevented him from being able to play against the New Orleans Saints.
But as any illness or injury, the Commanders found a way to step up.
“Obviously it was loss not being able to have Tyler," Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said. "We had people step up and do the job. There wasn’t too much to think about. We still have to go out there and play ball. We can’t worry about who is snapping the ball and why Tyler isn’t playing. We were talking about the end goal.”
Michael Deiter drew the start with Biadasz out, and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn expressed gratitude for what he was able to do in a pinch.
"We are fortunate with Michael (Deiter) with the experience he has and that he was ready to go once he learned that he was starting," Quinn said. "The hardest part is not receiving all of those full reps to go through it, but he is definitely somebody we can count on."
Biadasz will look to get healthier and return to the field in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Roger Goodell on Future of Commanders and RFK Stadium Site
• Commanders Comment on Clock Error vs. Saints
• Commanders Add Help for Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin in Mock Draft