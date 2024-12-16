Commander Country

Commanders Comment on Clock Error vs. Saints

The Washington Commanders nearly lost to the New Orleans Saints due to an issue with the clock.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) catches a touchdown pass to get within 1 point of he Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are thanking their lucky stars that an error with the clock didn't cost them in their 20-19 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

The Saints were driving down the field with no timeouts and converted a 4th & 3 with just seconds to go. Saints tight end Foster Moreau was tackled just short of the goal line and the rest of the offense tried to hurry up in order to spike the ball with no timeouts.

However, the clock magically stopped with nine seconds left, giving the Saints one more play than they likely would have had. The Saints scored on a touchdown with three seconds to go, making it a one-point game. Then, a two-point attempt failed, giving the Commanders the win.

“The covering official mistakenly stopped the clock in that situation," referee Shawn Hochuli said after the game. "The clock should not have stopped.”

Commanders coach Dan Quinn also had something to say about it after the game.

"I am absolutely taking the high road," Quinn said. "Those three seconds are critical, let's just say that. We're on to [next opponent] Philadelphia."

The Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 16.

