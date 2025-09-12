Commanders stung by injury bug in brutal loss vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders are heading back to the nation's capital with some bumps, bruises and a 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on their record.
The quick turnaround from their Week 1 win against the New York Giants led to a heap of injuries for the Commanders with rookie cornerback Trey Amos, veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., offensive lineman Brandon Coleman, tight end John Bates and veteran running back Austin Ekeler all leaving the game prematurely.
The injuries to Amos and Ekeler required a cart to the locker room as both suffered lower leg injuries that could have them out for a long time, if not the entire season.
Commanders stung by injury bug
The Commanders fell behind early to the Packers in the first quarter after Jordan Love completed a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
In the second quarter, the Packers doubled their lead when Josh Jacobs ran into the end zone on a two-yard rush. Commanders kicker Matt Gay got the team on the board with a 51-yard field goal, taking Washington into a 14-3 deficit into halftime.
In the second half, the Packers scored a chip shot 22-yard field goal to go up by two touchdowns once again. Washington made it interesting with a touchdown to Zach Ertz from 20 yards out, but Green Bay took the game out of reach again with a responding eight-yard score to tight end Tucker Kraft.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium.
