Commanders take National Champion wide receiver in 2026 NFL mock draft
The Washington Commanders are home to one of the best wide receivers in the league in Terry McLaurin, as evidenced by his three-year, $96 million extension he signed last week.
McLaurin's future may be with the Commanders, but he is going to need some help. Deebo Samuel was acquired via trade from the San Francisco 49ers, but he is only under contract for another year. That's why CBS Sports writer Mike Renner has the Commanders taking Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 25 overall pick in the NFL Draft next spring.
"Terry McLaurin has officially signed his extension with the Commanders, and now Jayden Daniels gets another offensive weapon. Carnell Tate is a smooth mover with a large catch radius who can make plays after the catch as well," Renner wrote.
Tate to the Commanders?
Tate, a junior from Chicago, caught two passes for 49 yards in Ohio State's season-opening victory against the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns. One of those passes was hauled in for a touchdown to help give the Buckeyes the score they needed to win the game.
Tate hopes to continue making plays all year long, making him one of the top wide receivers in next year's rookie class. The 6-3 wide receiver was the fourth wideout picked in the mock draft behind Arizona State Sun Devils star Jordyn Tyson and USC standout Makai Lemon, who was chosen just one slot ahead of Tate.
The Commanders have seen first hand how an Ohio State wide receiver can change an offense, so they could repeat history by selecting Tate in the first round in April.
Tate and the Buckeyes take on Grambling State in their next game on Saturday while the Commanders begin their season against the New York Giants on Sunday at home.
