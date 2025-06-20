Commander Country

Commanders' Terry McLaurin negotiating salary revealed in contract talks

Terry McLaurin is seeking a new contract from the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after catching a touchdown.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after catching a touchdown. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is approaching the final year of his current contract.

McLaurin wants to remain with the Commanders, but he isn't looking to play again until he has a new deal on the table.

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton dives into McLaurin's current state of affairs.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after a touchdown reception with guard Sam Cosmi
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates after a touchdown reception with guard Sam Cosmi. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McLaurin could make $30 million per year

"During an interview with 106.7 The Fan, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said contract negotiations with McLaurin's camp will realistically start with $30 million per year," Moton wrote.

"McLaurin is the Commanders' best offensive skill player and one of the league's most consistent receivers. He's eclipsed 1,001 receiving yards in five consecutive seasons despite Washington's instability at quarterback before the franchise drafted Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick last year.

"According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders want McLaurin around for the long term. Most people around the league expect the two sides to work out a new deal.

"If Breer is correct on the negotiated estimate, the two-time Pro Bowler will be one of the league's top eight highest-paid receivers."

McLaurin is still seeking an extension after voluntarily holding out of the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this month.

The Commanders should be a bit skeptical paying a lot of money to McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, but he has proven that he should be one of the top wide receivers in the league.

McLaurin will have a month to negotiate a new deal with the Commanders before he is asked to report to training camp on July 22.

