Commanders Focused on Cowboys, Not Playoffs
The Washington Commanders have one final regular season game before the playoffs as they take on their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.
Even though a playoff berth has been secured, Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is keeping the intensity on the same level.
“I'm going to call it the win, I mean, we need to win this football game, period," Whitt Jr. said. "That's what it is, it’s a divisional game. It's the Dallas Cowboys, we keep the six seed, we need to win this football game. So, everything else doesn't really matter. From my standpoint, we're going to do everything we can to win this football game.”
The Commanders also want to carry the momentum into the playoffs so they can compete at their best against the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whichever team ends up as the matchup.
But for now, the Commanders are putting all of their focus into beating the Cowboys to put them in the best spot possible.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for 1 p.m. ET inside AT&T Stadium.
