Commanders Focused on Cowboys, Not Playoffs

The Washington Commanders are zeroing in on the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have one final regular season game before the playoffs as they take on their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

Even though a playoff berth has been secured, Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is keeping the intensity on the same level.

“I'm going to call it the win, I mean, we need to win this football game, period," Whitt Jr. said. "That's what it is, it’s a divisional game. It's the Dallas Cowboys, we keep the six seed, we need to win this football game. So, everything else doesn't really matter. From my standpoint, we're going to do everything we can to win this football game.”

The Commanders also want to carry the momentum into the playoffs so they can compete at their best against the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whichever team ends up as the matchup.

But for now, the Commanders are putting all of their focus into beating the Cowboys to put them in the best spot possible.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for 1 p.m. ET inside AT&T Stadium.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

