Washington Commanders Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Top 5 in Voting
The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is given out annually to one NFL player who exemplifies a player's commitment to excellence on and off the field, mostly surrounding philanthropy and community service. While all 32 NFL teams nominate one player, only one will come away as the ultimate 'Man of the Year'.
It is one of the highest honors in the league to even be nominated for the award, and while not everyone can be the lone winner, each nominee receives money for their respective charities. Another added bonus is the fan vote as the winner of that will also receive $35,000 towards the charity of their choice.
With voting fully underway, Washington Commanders' nominee, linebacker Bobby Wagner, currently sits in fifth place for the Charity Challenge.
Wagner has demonstrated major dedication to his community no matter where he has suited up around the league but is most notable for being involved in youth mentorship, family support, and social justice. He has consistently been a leader in these areas over the course of his 13-year NFL career and is one of the more deserving of the award for his lasting impact on communities across the country.
The Commanders have been a pleasant surprise this season, reaching 11 wins and a playoff berth for the first time since 2020, and a large factor in that has been the presence of veteran leadership and high-character persons such as Wagner. Wagner and the Commanders will continue to impact their communities, and on the field will focus on the next step of the process - winning playoff games.
The Walter Payton Man of the Year award will be announced at the NFL Honors on February 6th.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Candidate For Bears Job
• Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance
• Commanders Hope For 'Dynamic' Austin Ekeler to Return
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success