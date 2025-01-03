Commander Country

Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Comments on Head Coach Rumors

Kliff Kingsbury could leave the Washington Commanders for a head coaching job.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should get some interest in some head coaching jobs this cycle.

After leading a stellar season with Jayden Daniels at the quarterback spot, Kingsbury has been given credit for part of his success, and it could open some more opportunities for him down the line.

"Yeah, at some point," Kingsbury said when asked about whether he would want to be a head coach again. “I won't comment on that, but yeah, we'll see how everything plays out. But I'm very happy here. Yeah, this has been an awesome, awesome place and has really helped me kind of rekindle my love for the sport.”

Kingsbury, like any other smart head coaching candidate, is saying just enough to keep him in the mix for these jobs, but as he said, he enjoys Washington and may feel he has more to do with Daniels beyond the season.

After being a head coach for four years with the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury knows what the lifestyle is like, and that also makes him an attractive candidate. However, the Commanders offensive coordinator job is his if he wants it for next year, and that may be a more attractive option than other head coaching vacancies on the market.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Could See Austin Ekeler Return Soon

• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Candidate For Bears Job

• Former Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Interviews For Jets Job

• Dan Quinn on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: ‘You Can’t Put That on a Card’

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News