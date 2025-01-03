Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Comments on Head Coach Rumors
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should get some interest in some head coaching jobs this cycle.
After leading a stellar season with Jayden Daniels at the quarterback spot, Kingsbury has been given credit for part of his success, and it could open some more opportunities for him down the line.
"Yeah, at some point," Kingsbury said when asked about whether he would want to be a head coach again. “I won't comment on that, but yeah, we'll see how everything plays out. But I'm very happy here. Yeah, this has been an awesome, awesome place and has really helped me kind of rekindle my love for the sport.”
Kingsbury, like any other smart head coaching candidate, is saying just enough to keep him in the mix for these jobs, but as he said, he enjoys Washington and may feel he has more to do with Daniels beyond the season.
After being a head coach for four years with the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury knows what the lifestyle is like, and that also makes him an attractive candidate. However, the Commanders offensive coordinator job is his if he wants it for next year, and that may be a more attractive option than other head coaching vacancies on the market.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Could See Austin Ekeler Return Soon
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Candidate For Bears Job
• Former Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Interviews For Jets Job
• Dan Quinn on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: ‘You Can’t Put That on a Card’