Commanders' Zach Ertz 'Made a Living' Off Plays Like Week 17 Game Winner
The Washington Commanders' overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football was just the latest in a collection of exciting - and sometimes frustrating - late-game wins for the team this season.
After taking a fourth-quarter lead, the Commanders looked poised to close out the game in overtime, but a holding penalty on a touchdown play forced a field goal that left the lead at just seven points, with plenty of time for the Falcons to come back.
Even then, facing second-and-goal from the Washington 26-yard line, it appeared the defense was surely going to close out the contest. A touchdown pass from Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to tight end Kyle Pitts wiped out that possibility, but in overtime, the Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels provided the heroics and capped off the one-drive period with a touchdown pass to his own tight end, Zach Ertz.
"I call that the Zach Ertz special," safety Jeremy Reaves said in his appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams when asked about the play. "I mean, that's what he was famous for doing in Philly...that's his bread and butter. He made a lot of money over his career doing that play. ...I saw Zach in that spot and I'm like, 'Alright, I know what time it is,' So once I saw him, once I saw the release, I already knew it was touchdown...Like I said, the dudes made a living off that play."
Of course, Reaves and his teammates were thrilled that the game ended the way it did, and the added bonus of clinching a playoff spot made it even better. But Reaves had other plans to make the night even better. After the game was over, he proposed to his girlfriend, turned fiance, something that wouldn't have happened had the game ended differently.
"I was like, 'Look, we just going to have to, we got to win,' because if we lose, I'm a sore loser. She's a sore loser. When I come home after a loss, she knows I'm pretty pissed off, and she's usually pissed off, too, so it just doesn't go well," said Reaves. "I can't do this after a loss that's not happening. The competitor in me just, I can't do it. I was like, 'We have no choice but to win,' So I coordinated the whole week. Everybody already knew – we win – this is going on."
Now the Commanders turn their focus to defeating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 to secure the sixth-seed in the NFC Playoff race.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Falcons
• Cowboys Cut Ezekiel Elliott Before Commanders Game
• Former Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Interviews For Jets Job
• Dan Quinn on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels: ‘You Can’t Put That on a Card’