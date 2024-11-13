Commander Country

Commanders to Face Former Teammate in Eagles Game

Jahan Dotson was traded by the Washington Commanders to the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp.

Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (83) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will see a friend on the opposing sideline in wide receiver Jahan Dotson when they play the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

The Commanders traded Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles for a third-round pick and two seventh-round selections back in August, and Washington has been seen as the winner of the deal so far.

Dotson has just eight catches for 98 yards for the Eagles this season, despite being a first-round pick by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Commanders replaced Dotson by signing Noah Brown, who has 25 catches for 351 yards and the iconic Hail Mary touchdown grab from Jayden Daniels against the Chicago Bears just a few weeks ago.

Washington also used a third-round pick to acquire Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints, and he could make his debut in the Thursday Night Football affair.

The game against the Commanders could give Dotson a chance to breakout, but with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith ahead of him in the depth chart, opportunities are likely to remain scarce for the former Washington wideout.

Dotson and the Eagles will face off against the Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

