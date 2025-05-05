Commanders out of the top 10 in latest ranking
The Washington Commanders earned the No. 11 spot in Sports Illustrated’s 2025 NFC draft class rankings, receiving a B grade from NFL writer Gilberto Manzano.
The Commanders took a focused approach in the draft, targeting immediate needs on the offensive line and in the secondary. Their first-round pick, Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr., is expected to step in right away at right tackle opposite veteran Laremy Tunsil, while second-round cornerback Trey Amos adds depth to a group that now features Marshon Lattimore and rising talent Mike Sainristil.
As Washington works to rebuild key areas of the roster, Manzano sees this class as a strong step forward.
“Last season, the Commanders were weak on the offensive line and at cornerback. That could change in 2025 with the arrivals of Conerly and Amos,” Manzano wrote. “Conerly could immediately start at right tackle, on the opposite side of veteran newcomer Laremy Tunsil. Amos joins a cornerback rotation of Marshon Lattimore, last season’s trade deadline acquisition, and Mike Sainristil, last year’s rookie standout. This draft class could look even better if [Jaylin] Lane emerges as a quality No. 3 next to Terry McLaurin and Samuel.”
The Commanders also selected Jaylin Lane, a wide receiver from Virginia Tech, in the fourth round. If Lane develops as hoped, he could round out a receiving corps led by McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. Late-round picks Kain Medrano (LB, UCLA) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (RB, Arizona) add rotational potential and special teams value.
With the draft and adding to key positions, Washington’s 2025 draft class may prove to be a quietly effective group that contributes immediately and lays a solid foundation for future seasons.
