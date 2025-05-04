Commanders draft pairing viewed as 'favorite' and 'sleeper' in '25 class
Reactions to the Washington Commanders' 2025 NFL Draft class continue to pour in as experts and analysts everywhere weigh in on how much they like or dislike the five-man group.
Typically done in the form of letter grades, the latest Commanders judgment comes from NFL.com and deputy editor, written content Gennaro Filice.
In what might be the most thorough collection of league-wide draft takes we've seen, Filice doesn't just grade the Washington class, he also gives his sleeper and his favorite pick of the bunch.
GRADE: B
If you're surprised to see quarterback Jayden Daniels' image in a post about the 2025 NFL Draft, we get it, but as the offseason has been all about giving the young quarterback as high a platform toward success as possible, Filice directly connected the Commanders' draft class with the young star, leading to a passing great, even if not a great one.
"Daniels just authored one of the most transcendent rookie seasons in NFL history, joining a 4-13 team and promptly guiding it to the NFC Championship Game. For a fanbase that suffered through a bunch of gloomy years during Daniel Snyder’s ownership, Jayden is a jolt of unadulterated joy, the kind of asset that MUST be protected at all costs. And that’s exactly what the Commanders are working to do this offseason," Filice noted.
Overall, the passing grade Washington received here is based on the amount of protection general manager Adam Peters is trying to give his young quarterback, including new rookie offensive tackle and first-round draft pick, Josh Conerly Jr.
TREY THE FAVORITE
Conerly, like most offensive linemen, didn't move the needle much in the sense that it spiked jersey sales. While every Commanders fan understands the value of protecting Daniels, it just isn't as sexy a move as–say–a cornerback.
So, in the second round, Washington landed one of those in Ole Miss standout Trey Amos, and there was an immediate spike in fan excitement. Peters shared after Day 2 of the draft that the team had a Day 1 grade on Amos and would have considered him for their first pick had Conerly not been available, and just about everyone agrees the Commanders got a big steal with this pick.
7TH ROUND SLEEPER
When eyeing sleepers, the deeper in the class you go the more asleep people likely will be on the player.
Dipping into the seventh-round for Washington, Filice picked running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt as his sleeper for this years class.
"Croskey-Merritt's one of the biggest wild cards in this draft class, as NCAA eligibility issues limited him to one game last season for Arizona (13 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against New Mexico). He popped back up in the East-West Shrine Bowl, earning Offensive MVP honors after rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. JCM's a deep sleeper as the 245th overall pick, but he's an interesting prospect to follow, nonetheless."
We agree with Filice's assessment here, and will not be surprised if this seventh-rounder is competing for regular season reps as a running back and as a kick returner.
