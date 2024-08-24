Commander Country

Washington Commanders Trading Jahan Dotson 'Best For The Team', Says Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders shockingly traded Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches a pass during OTA workouts at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches a pass during OTA workouts at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL was shaken a bit this week when the Washington Commanders traded starting wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles for draft picks.

The move was a surprise to many, especially considering the fact that Dotson was expected to be the No. 2 wideout next to Terry McLaurin in the offense. However, the Commanders front office and coaching staff had other ideas.

"I think at the end, we're always gonna make the decisions that are just rock solid and best for the team," coach Dan Quinn said. "And this was one of those examples where we had an opportunity to do that, and so that's why we did it.”

While the decision to trade Dotson was questionable, the Commanders likely felt good about the rest of the receiver room to pull the trigger on such a deal.

Dotson was not drafted by current general manager Adam Peters and coach Quinn, and that's part of the changes being made inside the organization.

