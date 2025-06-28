Commanders face ongoing uncertainty about Terry McLaurin’s contract
The Washington Commanders have almost every good vibe going their way this offseason, with one exception. The ongoing situation surrounding an extension for receiver Terry McLaurin is the lone dark cloud hanging over an otherwise bright landscape in Ashburn, Virginia.
While the Commanders don't seem to be all that worried about the situation being resolved, there have been reports of McLaurin being unhappy with the lack of urgency his team seems to be taking regarding getting the deal done.
We still have close to a month left before the veteran and Washington legend-in-the-making needs to report for training camp, but it would make everyone a bit more comfortable if the deal were to be completed soon.
Opening up the mailbag to questions, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer fielded and answered one from one of the more popular Commanders fan accounts on X.
"Brandon, they have a lot of work to do. I’d expect that work will pick up again when the league comes back from break in a few weeks. But it’s still not in a great place. So we’ll see what happens—there’s plenty of time to get something done," Breer wrote in response to the question asking about an update on McLaurin's contract.
While the answer comes accross notably unenthusiastic, Breer's response comes across as less of a gloomy update but a matter of fact one.
As head coach Dan Quinn pointed out at the conclusion of the team's mandatory minicamp, this window before training camp is really the only time much of the team's staff gets time to step away and recharge.
That's not to say that general manager Adam Peters is doing the same, but a ramping down of operations is to be expected at this time of the year, and with nothing being missed while the two sides work out the details, there is no real rush to get the deal done.
From a media literacy standpoint, the mere fact that this is a mailbag answer and not a full column from Breer serves as a good indicator of the severity of the situation.
