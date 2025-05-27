Commanders urged to sign Pro Bowl edge rusher
The Washington Commanders need to add another pass rusher to the mix.
Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton believes that the Commanders should look to sign veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to add experience to their line.
"Last season, Dante Fowler Jr. led Washington in sacks with 10.5. In free agency, he signed with his former team, the Cowboys," Moton wrote. "The Commanders have tried to shore up the defensive end position, signing Deatrich Wise and Jacob Martin. They can continue to stockpile veterans to bolster their pass-rushing committee."
Clowney was released this off-season after a year with the Carolina Panthers. While not in his prime anymore Moton believes that Clowney can be an effective addition to the team.
"At 32, Clowney can be productive in a rotational role. Last year, he recorded 46 tackles, nine for loss, 5.5 sacks and22 pressures while on the field for 64 percent of the defensive snaps."
Clowney could be an interesting addition on the defensive line or across from linebacker Frankie Luvu in certain defensive packages.
The Commanders still have time to address their biggest need at edge. It won’t be a long-term solution, but adding him would certainly be a start for a team that is ready to win now.
In the meantime, the Commanders will roll with the team they have as they go into OTA's, which kick off tomorrow at the team's practice facility.
