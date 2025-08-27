Commanders urged to target top pass rusher in 2026 NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are expected to enjoy their final weekend before going through the gauntlet of the 2025 NFL season.
However, the college football season begins this week and the Commanders scouting team should be keeping an eye on some prospects. Pro Football Network writer Jacob Infante conducted a 2026 seven-round mock draft, which began with the Commanders taking Penn State pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton with the No. 27 overall pick.
"There’s a lot to be excited about with the Washington Commanders’ offense. That said, they don’t have much pass-rushing firepower outside of Frankie Luvu. Adding another edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft could be beneficial," Infante wrote.
"Dani Dennis-Sutton broke out with 8.5 sacks in 2024 and likely would’ve been a Day 2 pick had he declared last year. He’s a strong, long, explosive edge defender who has developed well as a pass-rush technician. Dennis-Sutton would bring real juice to the Commanders’ front seven."
Commanders could look for pass rushers in 2026 NFL Draft
The Commanders don't have very much youth in the pass rush room. The team needed a pass rusher during the offseason after Dante Fowler Jr. signed with the Dallas Cowboys; they settled on Von Miller, the No. 2 overall pick from the 2011 NFL Draft who isn't expected to be in Washington for very long.
The Commanders need to look at the top pass rushers in the upcoming draft just to keep up with the other position groups around the league. If Washington doesn't keep up in the pass rusher department, the team could whiff on its Super Bowl windoe that has popped up here with Jayden Daniels as the team's second-year quarterback.
Dennis-Sutton and the Penn State Nittany Lions begin their season on Saturday against Nevada at 3:30 p.m. ET.
