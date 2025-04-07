Commanders urged to draft 'speed demon' to boost pass rush
The Washington Commanders could benefit from adding a pass rusher at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter named his top two ideal picks for all 32 teams in the league, and Marshall's Mike Green was a player to watch for the Commanders.
Green linked to Commanders
"The Commanders have signed veterans to play on the edge but lack a true speed demon. Green's flexibility and quickness would give opposing offensive tackles fits, and he's also willing to throw in a bull rush if given the chance," Reuter writes.
Green was a monster in his senior season at Marshall, leading all of FBS in sacks with 17 on the season. Considering he only had 5.5 sacks in his two seasons prior, this was a massive step up from the previous year.
Green will hear his name called sometime during the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
