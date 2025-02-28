Commander Country

Commanders formally meet with USC running back at NFL Combine

The Washington Commanders officially meet with USC's standout running back at the NFL Combine, fueling a potential draft interest.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
While the Washington Commanders currently have Brian Robinson Jr. and Chris Rodriguez Jr. on the roster, they may be looking to add another piece to their backfield.

USC running back Woody Marks met with the Commanders during the NFL Combine, continuing conversations that began at the Senior Bowl. The talented back confirmed his meeting with Washington, highlighting his interactions with the team's coaching staff.

“It was great. I met with a lot of coaches. Running back coach, just talking with them. We talked at the Senior Bowl too, also, so it was great,” Marks said.

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) rushes against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Marks, who transferred to USC after a productive career at Mississippi State, has been a name to watch throughout the pre-draft process. His versatility as both a runner and pass-catcher makes him an intriguing option for teams seeking depth and flexibility in their offense.

During his final collegiate season, Marks showcased his ability to contribute in multiple facets, demonstrating strong vision, balance, and receiving skills that could translate well to the next level.

The Commanders, who hold the 29th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, are evaluating their options at running back. With head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury shaping the roster, Marks’ skill set could be a potential fit for the Washington offense.

Meeting with Marks signals potential interest in strengthening the running back rotation. His ability to contribute in both traditional rushing schemes and passing situations could make him a valuable addition.

Whether Washington sees him as a potential pick remains to be seen, but the connection at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine suggests he’s on their radar.

