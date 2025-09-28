Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons, live updates, score, highlights
The Washington Commanders are on the road in Week 4 to face the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is out with a knee sprain, putting veteran Marcus Mariota back in the starting role for the second week in a row. Mariota will look to keep the momentum and lead the Commanders to another 'w' in the win column.
With other key players sidelined, the Commanders will need a balanced effort to come out on top. Both sides of the ball will have to contribute, with the offense finding ways to move the ball down field and the defense stepping up to limit opportunities for the Falcons.
This Sunday, the goal is simple for Washington—find a way to win on the road. A victory over the Falcons would not only keep them on track early in the season but also show that they can adapt and succeed no matter who is under center.
PREGAME
Commanders inactives: QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, S Percy Butler, DE Preston Smith, G Brandon Coleman, WR Noah Brown, TE John Bates
Falcons inactives: WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB A.J. Terrell Jr., RB Nathan Carter, OL Jack Nelson, DL Sam Roberts
1st Quarter
Week 4 is underway. Atlanta won the toss and have elected to receive. Kick is out of bounds. First play of the game B. Robinson runs for 5 yards. Penix short pass to McCloud is incomplete. Shotgun formation 3 and 5, deep pass to a wide open Pitts for 26 yards. Falcons go back to the run, Robinson gains 2 yards. Robinson again to the right for 9 yards and gets the first down. Hand off to Robinson, again for 9 yards. Hand off to Robinson, he fumbles but is quickly recovered by Penix. 3rd and 7, Penix throws to a wide open Robinson, but the pass falls incomplete. Falcons settle to for a field goal. Falcons take the lead with 3-0.
READ MORE: How to watch Commanders vs. Falcons: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 keys for Commanders to beat Falcons
• Commanders offensive line look sharp, but Dan Quinn isn't ready to commit
• Commanders rookie making strong impression on Dan Quinn
• Commanders place safety on IR as secondary struggles continue