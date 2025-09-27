Commanders reveal plan for Terry McLaurin injury vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders will be without Terry McLaurin against the Atlanta Falcons after he was ruled out with a quad injury.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about McLaurin's injury, citing that he could be out for a few games.
“Yeah, it’s a quad injury, just again, working as hard as he can to come back from it and he's putting all the work in. So, I would say he's week-to-week as we're hitting it and see what next week brings and where he is at. And most people know that when it turns, then it goes quicker. So, we'll just see where he gets into by next week," Quinn said.
Commanders have plan with McLaurin out
McLaurin could be on the sideline for a while, leading Deebo Samuel back into the No. 1 wide receiver role. However, the team is also expected to count on rookie Jaylin Lane, second-year pro Luke McCaffrey and veteran Chris Moore.
“Right and I think they're all part of it, we have a real system that we believe in and they've got experience in it. They know what to do, how to do it, and so they're ready for that. For Chris and Luke and like you said Jaylin and others, man, they have put in work so it's now a matter of, man, go run this system. You don't have to do things differently, just be you fully turned up.”
The Commanders are hoping to get McLaurin back soon, but they are confident in their receivers lower on the depth chart. If they can fulfill those high expectations, the Commanders might not skip a beat on the offensive side of the ball.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Falcons is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
